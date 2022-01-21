China refutes India's charge of kidnapping Arunachal youth, says it 'cracks down on illegal border entry & exit'

Beijing [China], January 21 (ANI): Chinese Foreign Ministry has not given a categoric answer to the incident in which a teenager from Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by the Chinese Army and said PLA "cracks down on illegal border entry and exit".

"The PLA controls the border according to law and cracks down on illegal border entry and exit," the Global Times said in a tweet citing the Chinese foreign ministry.

It referred to reports in the Indian media about the "kidnapping" of the teenager from Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese foreign ministry referred to Arunachal Pradesh as "Zangnan".

The Indian Army has sought assistance from the People Liberation Army (PLA) to locate and return the youth reportedly captured by the Chinese army.

"Seventeen-year-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh was reportedly captured by Chinese PLA across the Line of Actual Control. Indian Army immediately contacted PLA through hotline, assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol," Defence Ministry's Tezpur Public Relation Officer said in a tweet on Thursday.



Tapir Gao, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh (East), had said that the youth was "abducted" on Tuesday from the state's Upper Siang district.

"Chinese PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China-built 3-4 km road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bushing village) of Upper Siang dist., Arunachal Pradesh," he said in a tweet.

"His friend escaped from PLA and reported to the authorities. All the agencies of the Government of India are requested to step up for his early release," he added.

Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Pasighat West Ninong Ering also claimed that 17-year-old was abducted by the Chinese army on Tuesday.

His Twitter post said that Taron was abducted at around 6.30 pm near Siungla from the jungle called Lungta Jor under Indian territory by the PLA.

Taron went hunting with his friend Johnny Yaying in the last border village of Bising under Tuting. (ANI)

