China refutes US, UK official's alarm over espionage charges

Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): China on Thursday refuted the US and UK intelligence services over spying claims and said that the US is the "biggest threat to world peace, stability and development."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian's comments came after accusations by the heads of security services in Washington and London that Chinese spying is a global threat and China is threatening international order, reported Al Jazeera.

"The relevant US politician has been playing up the so-called China threat to smear and attack China," Zhao told reporters at a daily briefing when asked about FBI Director Christopher Wray's comments denouncing economic espionage and hacking operations by China and the Chinese government's efforts to stifle dissent abroad.

"Facts have fully proven that the US is the biggest threat to world peace, stability and development," Zhao said.

"We urge this US official to have the right perspective, see China's developments in an objective and reasonable manner and stop spreading lies and stop making irresponsible remarks," he said.

The head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the leader of Britain's domestic intelligence agency, MI5, raised fresh alarms about the Chinese government, warning business leaders that Beijing is determined to steal their technology for competitive gain.

"When you deal with a Chinese company, know you're also dealing with the Chinese government - that is, the MSS and the PLA - too, almost like silent partners", FBI Director Christopher Wray told business leaders in London, referring to China's spy agency and military.



"The Chinese government poses an even more serious threat to Western businesses than even many sophisticated business people realise," Wray added. "I want to encourage you to take the long view as you gauge the threat."

Wray's comments came during a rare joint appearance with the head of London's domestic intelligence service, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum, at Thames House, the MI5 headquarters, reported Al Jazeera.

The heightened tone from Beijing also comes amid a meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Group of 20 (G20) leading rich and developing nations' minister's summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"We consistently see that it's the Chinese government that poses the biggest long-term threat to our economic and national security, and by 'our,' I mean both of our nations, along with our allies in Europe and elsewhere," Wray told attendees on Wednesday at the meeting of business leaders and officials.

MI5's McCallum said the Chinese government and its "covert pressure across the globe" amount to "the most game-changing challenge we face".

In his response, Zhao said British intelligence was "simply projecting their own dishonourable behaviour onto China".

"The head of the British intelligence service should cast away [his] evil in mind, come out of the darkroom and see the sunshine, and not always hold on to the zero-sum thinking or set up so-called imaginary enemies," he said.

Under President Xi Jinping, head of the ruling Communist Party, China has assumed an increasingly aggressive foreign policy, joining with Russia in seeking to undermine the influence of the US and its allies.

Meanwhile, Beijing has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which is expected to dominate the G20 foreign ministers' meeting - while condemning Western sanctions against Moscow and accusing Washington and NATO of provoking the conflict. (ANI)

