Beijing [China], August 10 (ANI): China released a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era" on Wednesday, reiterating its claims on the self-ruled island with over 22 million people.

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China published the White House a week after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan which led to tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese state media said the white paper was released to "reiterate the fact" that Taiwan is part of China and to demonstrate the resolve of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and their commitment to national reunification.

According to Xinhua news agency, the white paper emphasizes the position and policies of the CPC and the Chinese government in the new era. It states that Taiwan "belongs to China" since ancient times, stating that this claim has a "sound basis in history and jurisprudence."

The UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 is a political document encapsulating the one-China principle whose legal authority leaves no room for doubt and has been acknowledged worldwide, says the white paper.



The one-China principle represents the universal consensus of the international community; it is consistent with the basic norms of international relations, says the white paper.

"We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable," says the white paper.

According to the white paper, the CPC is committed to the historic mission of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification.

"Under its resolute leadership, people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits have worked together to de-escalate tension across the Straits. They have set out on a path of peaceful development and made many breakthroughs in improving cross-Straits relations," the white paper adds.

This paper was released as China today announced that it has concluded its military drills after more than a week-long training near Taiwan, simulating an attack on the self-governed island.

Taiwan said China used the military drills to influence the international community's freedom of navigation in the waters and airspace of the Taiwan Strait and to prepare for an invasion.

Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has said China cannot dictate to the self-ruled island who they should welcome and who they should not. (ANI)

