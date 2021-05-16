China removes 90 apps to check 'irregular collection of personal information'

Beijing [China], May 15 (ANI): China has asked domestic app stores to remove 90 apps in an attempt to check "irregular collection of personal information."

The move comes two weeks after the implementation of a new regulation that defines what types of user data apps can collect and what is off limits.

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced that the apps were being taken "offline" for an indefinite period. The affected apps include online ticket booking platform Damai, online travel booking app Tuniu, China's biggest LinkedIn rival Maimai, and Tianya, an online community for people to share views and ideas. However, users who already have the apps installed can continue to use them, reported South China Morning Post.

The apps were also accused of other irregularities, including "requesting user authorisation in a compulsory, frequent and excessive manner", "forcing users to use targeted promotions", "collecting user data beyond a defined range" and "misleading users to download the app".

However, MIIT asked app stores to maintain strict standards when reviewing the apps.

According to South China Morning Post, in the past, other apps that have been removed were made available again after changes.

Meanwhile, In June last year, India also banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".

In September, the Indian government further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order". (ANI)