China renews 'blue alert' following heavy rainstorms

Beijing [China], July 28 (ANI): Following severe rainstorms in several parts of the country, China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms.



From 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, rainstorms are expected in many parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Hunan and Guizhou, while heavy downpours of up to 180 mm of rain may lash parts of these regions, Xinhua reported citing the meteorological centre.



Some regions will also experience short-term heavy rainfall, with over 70 mm of hourly precipitation in some places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gales, the centre added.

The meteorological centre has advised local governments to make appropriate preparations and check drainage systems in cities, farmlands and fishponds.



Drivers have been alerted to watch out for flooding and traffic jams, and schools and kindergartens have been asked to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students.

The torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in several provinces of China.

As per the local authorities, in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, more than 3.75 million residents have been affected by floods and heavy rains.

According to East China's Jiangxi Province, Direct economic losses from the floods touched 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars).

Due to severe thunderstorms and heavy rains, the centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety.

The weather department has also advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides and drivers have been alerted as transport authorities have been asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. In order to tackle heavy rains, China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II. (ANI)