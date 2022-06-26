China renews yellow alert for severe downpour in vast regions

Beijing [China], June 26 (ANI): Amid heavy downpours and thunderstorms, China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed its yellow alert in many parts of the country, Xinhua reported.

Severe thunderstorms, strong wind and hails are expected in parts of Liaoning, Shanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Chongqing, Guizhou and Sichuan from 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, the meteorological centre stated.

Moreover, short spells of heavy rainfall during this period are also expected to lash certain areas of Inner Mongolia, Jilin, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, Hubei, Zhejiang, Fujian, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangdong, Hainan, and the Sichuan Basin.

According to Xinhua, parts of these regions will experience downpours with up to over 80 mm of hourly precipitation, according to the forecast.

The centre has advised local authorities to prepare for rainstorms, thunderstorms, gales and hails, and be vigilant against flash floods, landslides and mudslides and drivers have been alerted as transport authorities have been asked to guide traffic in water-logged streets.



The centre has also advised halting outdoor operations in hazardous areas and urged airports, railways, expressways and water transportation units to take safety measures such as flight restrictions, speed limits, or temporary closures to ensure personnel and traffic safety, Xinhua reported citing sources.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Direct economic losses from the floods touched 470 million yuan (about 70.4 million US dollars), according to East China's Jiangxi Province.

China upgraded its flood control emergency response to level II amid heavy rains.

The heavy rain brought the first floods this year in Changjiang River and Xiuhe River in the province, according to the provincial hydrological monitoring centre.

According to local authorities, the torrential rains and rain-induced floods since May 28 have wreaked havoc in 80 counties of the province. (ANI)

