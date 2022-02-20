China reports 101 new COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], February 20 (ANI): The Chinese mainland has reported 101 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, local news reported citing the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 65 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 16 in Jiangsu, nine in Liaoning, eight in Guangdong and three in Yunnan, the commission said according to Xinhua News Agency.

Saturday also saw reports of 94 imported COVID-19 cases in 13 provincial-level regions, said the commission.



No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The COVID cases in China's many provinces and cities including Heilongjiang have been rising despite Beijing's claim of "Zero COVID-19 Policy" in the country.

According to media reports, the COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing, Heilongjiang and other places inside China was still not under control, while the infection cases in nine cities - Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Yunfu, Huizhou, Heyuan, Meizhou, Baise, Nanning and Shaoyang -- and inside three southern provinces of China -- Guangdong, Guangxi and Hunan -- were growing at a rapid rate.

This highlights the risk of another outbreak of the pandemic due to the huge mobility of the people during the Spring festival in China. (ANI)

