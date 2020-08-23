China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases, 15 asymptomatic cases in last 24 hours

Beijing [China], Aug 23 (ANI/Sputnik): China registered 12 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours while 44 COVID-19 patients recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

All of the 12 new cases are imported, according to the commission. The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 84,951 and the death toll is 4,634.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 79,895. The total number of imported cases is 2,402.

More than 400 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalised in China.

In the past 24 hours, 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases were registered in China, all of them imported. More than 350 asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 are still being monitored. (ANI/Sputnik)

