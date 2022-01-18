China reports 127 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 18 (ANI): China on Monday reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, out of the new local cases, 102 were reported in Henan, 18 in Tianjin, five in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 44 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.



Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reported its first case of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant, as it readies to host the Winter Olympics next month.

The strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, Taipei Times reported.

The new rule, effective from Saturday to the end of March, is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media. (ANI)

