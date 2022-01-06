China reports 132 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 6 (ANI): China on Wednesday reported 132 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Of the new local cases, 64 were reported in Henan, 63 in Shaanxi, and five in Zhejiang, the commission said.

Also reported were 57 new imported cases in 12 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.



Meanwhile, China's Henan province has stepped up efforts to control the latest round of the COVID-19 outbreak, as all cross-provincial travel was paused on Wednesday, Global Times reported,

Henan, home to about 100 million people, reported four new local confirmed cases and 18 asymptomatic cases on Wednesday,

The capital city, Zhengzhou, launched a city-wide nucleic acid testing on Wednesday and temporarily suspended all primary, middle and kindergarten schools in epidemic-control areas, with online courses in place. (ANI)

