China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Beijing [China], July 19 (ANI): China has registered 16 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

While 13 of these are local cases, the rest are imported. China registered 42 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, as per the commission.

According to the Sputnik report, the total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 78,775. The total number of imported cases is 2,007.

According to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 14,241,343 while the death toll has risen to 601,455. (ANI)

