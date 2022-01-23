China reports 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], January 23 (ANI): China on Saturday reported 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission as saying on Sunday.

According to the commission, Saturday saw nine new local infections in Beijing, five in Tianjin, three in Guangdong, and one in Henan and Yunnan respectively, Xinhua reported.

Across the Chinese mainland, a total of 37 imported COVID-19 cases were also reported Saturday, Xinhua further reported.



Meanwhile, China is witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases in its major cities including Beijing.

After reporting the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the strict new COVID-19 restrictions come into force in the city. This comes ahead of Winter Olympics which is scheduled to be held next month.

Beijing will now require travellers to get a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival in the Chinese capital, Taipei Times reported.

The new rule, effective from Saturday to the end of March, is aimed to help with early detection of Omicron, which is surging globally, and the control of epidemic risks, Beijing Daily, a government newspaper, said on social media. (ANI)

