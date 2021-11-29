China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, amid 'Omicron' threat

Beijing [China], November 29 (ANI): China has reported 21 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, amid the global threat of the new coronavirus variant "Omicron".

Citing National Health Commission, Chinese news agency Xinhua on Monday reported that the mainland on Sunday reported 21 coronavirus cases and out of it, 20 were reported in Inner Mongolia and one in Yunnan.

A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) has been classified as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organization.



Despite implementing a zero-tolerance policy against the COVID-19, there has been a recent surge in coronavirus cases in China, hampering its local businesses adversely.

International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS) reported that Chinese authorities are concerned over the prolonged effect of lockdowns and restrictions on the local economies of the province as well as the national economy.

In areas such as Rulii, a southwestern border city, four lockdowns in the past seven months have been imposed with little to no effect on the number of cases being reported.

According to its former Mayor, Dai Rongii, these prolonged lockdowns have sent Ruili into a deadlock having a deleterious impact on the local economy of Ruili.

The former mayor also requested the government to resume production and necessary business to balance the interest of the nation with the interest of the localities, reported IFFRAS. (ANI)

