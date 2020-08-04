China reports 36 new coronavirus cases

Beijing [China], Aug 4 (ANI): China has reported over 36 coronavirus new cases in the past 24 hours, the country's National Commission said on Tuesday.

Out of 36 new cases, 30 are local, while the rest of the cases are imported, Sputnik reported citing the commission.

According to the authority, most cases are reported in the Xinjiang province of China.

While the country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 84,464, the death toll remains at 4,634. (ANI)

