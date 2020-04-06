China reports 38 migrated cases of COVID-19, one death

Beijing [China], April 6 (ANI): China on Monday reported 39 new cases of the coronavirus out of which 38 have been imported from overseas and one more death as the country continues to limp back to life since the outbreak first began in December.

As of Monday China has 81, 708 cases of the novel coronavirus, 3, 331 deaths and 693 imported cases.

On Saturday, the entire Chinese mainland stood in silence for three minutes on Saturday to pay tribute to those who lost their lives after getting infected by the novel coronavirus.

President Xi Jinping, as well as other Chinese leaders, attended the national mourning for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) victims.

People all over the country stood in silence while horns of cars, trains, and air defence alarms were turned off simultaneously.

The people also had white flowers pinned to the chest and paid silent tribute in front of the national flag. (ANI)

