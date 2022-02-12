China reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], February 12 (ANI): The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 40 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.



Of the new local infections, 30 were reported in Guangxi and the rest reported in Liaoning, Xinhua reported citing the commission report.

According to the commission, Friday also saw nine provincial-level regions reporting 59 imported COVID-19 cases, said the commission.

One suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission added. (ANI)

