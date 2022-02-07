Representative image
China reports 45 new local COVID-19 cases

ANI | Updated: Feb 07, 2022 07:44 IST


Beijing [China], February 7 (ANI): China on Sunday recorded 45 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported citing the National Health Commission on Monday.

Of the new local infections, 37 were reported in Guangxi, four in Guangdong, three in Beijing, and one in Tianjin, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the commission report.
Sunday also saw reports of 34 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland in Shanghai, as per Xinhua. (ANI)

