China reports 62 new cases of COVID-19

Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): At least 62 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, Chinese media reported on Thursday.



The Chinese mainland reported 47 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Of the new local cases, 21 were reported in Liaoning, 13 in Henan, seven in Heilongjiang, three in Hebei, two in Yunnan and one in Jilin.

Also reported were 15 new imported cases, according to the National Health Commission, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

