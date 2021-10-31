China reports 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 48 locally transmitted

Beijing [China], October 31 (ANI): China on Sunday reported 71 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 48 locally transmitted, according to National Health Commission.



China reported 71 new cases of confirmed infections (23 imported cases, 9 in Shanghai municipality, 4 in Zhejiang province, 3 in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, 2 in Inner Mongolia autonomous region, 1 in Tianjin municipality, 1 in Shandong province, 1 in Henan province, 1 in Hubei province and 1 in Guangdong province, including 6 confirmed cases converting from asymptomatic cases, 4 in Zhejiang, 1 in Henan and 1 in Guangxi.

Meanwhile, the country registered 48 indigenous cases, 19 in Heilongjiang province including 18 in Heihe and 1 in Harbin, 10 in Alshaa League, Inner Mongolia, 9 in Gansu province including 5 in Tianshui and 4 in Lanzhou, 3 in Rizhao, Shandong, 3 in Yinchuan, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, 2 in Dehong Dai and Jingpo autonomous prefecture, Yunnan province, 1 in Changping district, Beijing municipality and 1 in Shangrao, Jiangxi province, including 5 confirmed cases converting from asymptomatic cases, 3 in Shandong, 1 in Heilongjiang and 1 in Ningxia, National Health Commission.

Chinese mainland had reported 9,604 cases of imported confirmed infections and no deaths. In all, 9,222 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital. There still remained 382 confirmed cases (without cases in serious condition) and five suspected cases. (ANI)

