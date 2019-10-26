China, Russia, Pakistan call for early resumption of US-Taliban peace talks

Moscow [Russia], Oct 26 (ANI): Representatives of Pakistan, China, and Russia on Friday called on the US and the Taliban to return to the negotiation table at the earliest and reach an agreement with an aim to end the 18-year long war in Afghanistan.

The discussion in this regard was held during the four-party consultations between representatives of US, China, Pakistan and Russia on the Afghan peace process, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to a joint statement released at the end of the meeting held in Moscow, the participants committed to working with Afghanistan and the Taliban to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement between the two so as to end strife in the country.

Russia, China and Pakistan expressed their support for the earliest resumption of the negotiation process and an agreement between the US and the Taliban, which will pave the way for launching intra-Afghan talks.

They reaffirmed that any peace agreement must include protection for the rights of all Afghans.

Following nine rounds of peace talks held in Qatar's capital city of Doha, the US and the Taliban had reached upon an agreement "in principle". The negotiations, however, were called off in the aftermath of several Taliban-led terror attacks in Kabul that left scores dead, including a US soldier. (ANI)