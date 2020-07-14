China-Russia trade turnover fell by 6% to $49.1 billion in 1st half of 2020 - Customs Data

Moscow [Russia], July 14 (Sputnik/ ANI): Trade flow between China and Russia in the first quarter of 2020 came in at $49.1 billion, a 6 percent drop from the same period last year, according to statistics from China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

According to the GACC's spreadsheet, China's exports to Russia fell by 6 percent year on year between January and June, totaling just $20.94 billion, while Russia's exports dropped by 5.9 percent to $37.6 billion.

Trade turnover between the two countries reached $8.19 billion in June alone, with China delivering $3.98 billion worth of products to Russia, and the latter sending $4.2 billion worth of exports to China.

At the end of 2019, trade between Russia and China grew by 3.4 percent and amounted to a record $110.75 billion. (Sputnik/ ANI)

