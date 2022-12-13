China says situation "generally stable" at border after clashes with India

Beijing [China], December 13 (ANI): The situation at the India-China border was "generally stable," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, after both the troops clashed at the border, according to Reuters.

This statement came after the Indian Army, in a statement, said that the People's Liberation Army troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that no Indian troops were killed or seriously injured while stopping the Chinese PLA troops from encroaching on the country's territory during the December 9 face-off at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Singh said, "In this face-off, a few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I'd like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own locations."



"This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it," Rajnath Singh said.

"I am confident this House will respect the capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces, Singh said.

During the speech, Singh further said that the Indian Army bravely stopped the Chinese PLA troops from encroaching on Indian territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts.

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

Opposition members earlier today created a ruckus in Parliament over the clash between troops of India and China. Soon after Rajnath Singh's statement, Opposition leaders staged a walkout from Lok Sabha. (ANI)

