China says Taiwan independence means war, asks Washington to 'sever' military ties with Taipei

Beijing [China], June 25 (ANI): China has issued a warning to the United States over its increasing military contacts with Taiwan, saying the self-ruled island is an "inalienable part" of China and seeking its independence means war.

In a statement, Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said China is firmly opposed to any form of official exchanges or military contacts between the US and Taiwan, and Washington should "sever all military ties with Taiwan".

Ren made the remarks when commenting on the recent military exchanges between Washington and Taipei.

"Ren said that the complete reunification of China is a historical necessity and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is an unstoppable trend. Peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait are the common aspirations of the people. 'Taiwan independence' is a dead-end road, and seeking 'Taiwan independence' means war," the statement read.

"He reminded the US to fully realize that China's development and growth cannot be stopped by anyone or any force. The US should abide by the one-China principle and three China-US joint communiques, and sever all military ties with Taiwan," it added.

China has ramped up political and military pressure on Taiwan, which it considers as a breakaway province.



In an interview with CNN, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu has said China's escalating military intimidation of Taiwan shows the self-governed island "needs to prepare" for a possible military conflict.

In recent months, Taiwan has reported several incursions in its air defense identification zone by Chinese warplanes.

Ren said the People Liberation Army (PLA) has dispatched multi-type aircraft to conduct exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which is a necessary action in response to the current security situation across the Taiwan Strait and the need to safeguard national sovereignty

As the Chinese threat has escalated, the US has stepped up its support to the self-ruled island.

The Group of Seven leaders issuing a statement earlier this month condemning China over its human rights record and underscoring the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait - comments Beijing dismissed as "slander".

The US Navy has been conducting transits through the Taiwan Strait every month or so.

Ren said that any attempt to "seek for independence by relying on the United States" is doomed to failure. (ANI)

