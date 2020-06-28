China seals county after fresh surge in coronavirus cases

Beijing [China], June 28 (ANI): Amid the fresh surge in coronavirus cases, the Chinese government has "sealed off" Anxin county.

Anxin's 400,000 residents have been put under strict restrictions after 13 new cases of coronavirus were reported here -- all linked to the Xinfadi market cluster, The South China Morning Post reported citing a report from Shanghai newspaper Jiefang Daily.

Five more people in the area have been found to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

According to the new norms imposed on Anxin residents, people will not be allowed to leave their homes other than for hospitals or those who are engaged in epidemic prevention duty. (ANI)

