China sentences bookseller Gui Minhai to 10 years in prison

Beijing [China], Feb 25 (Sputnik/ANI): A court in the eastern Chinese city of Ningbo has sentenced Chinese-born Swedish citizen Gui Minhai to ten years in prison for allegedly leaking state secrets.

A naturalized Swedish citizen, Gui Minhai was a co-owner of a bookshop in Hong Kong. He disappeared from his residence in Thailand in 2015 only to be later found in a Chinese prison. Beijing accused him of divulging state secrets.

"The Intermediate People's Court of the Chinese city of Ningbo on February 24 publicly announced its ruling, according to which Gui Minhai was declared guilty of illegal transfer of (intelligence) information abroad. He is sentenced to 10 years in prison and is stripped of all political rights for five years," the court said in a statement.

It is stressed that Gui admitted his guilt and does not intend to appeal the verdict. (Sputnik/ANI)

