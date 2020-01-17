China should reflect on global consensus: India on Beijing raising Kashmir issue at UNSC

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Criticising China for helping Pakistan in raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India asked Beijing to seriously reflect on the global consensus and refrain from taking such action in the future.

"China should seriously reflect on this global consensus, draw the proper lessons and refrain from taking such actions in the future," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said during a press briefing.

Kumar's remarks come a day after China and Pakistan held an informal closed-door consultation on Kashmir in the UNSC in New York, more than five months after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article 370 of the Constitution in August.

The overwhelming majority of the UNSC was of the view that it was not the right forum for such issues, Kumar said when asked about the developments in the UNSC.

"The formal closed-door meeting, therefore, ended without any outcome," said Kumar.

He said that India, during the meeting, highlighted Pakistan's desperate measures to "peddle baseless allegations and present an alarming scenario."

"In our view, it was once again highlighted Pakistan desperate measures to peddle baseless allegations and present an alarming scenario it lacks any credibility," the spokesperson added.

The UNSC's closed-door meeting was called to discuss an issue relating to an African country. China made a request to deliberate on the Kashmir issue under the agenda of "Any Other Business Points."

No other UNSC member, barring China, commented on the meeting after it ended given that it was an informal consultation.

China's ambassador to the UN, Zhang Jun, warned against further escalation between India and Pakistan's over Kashmir and hoped that the Security Council meeting would encourage both the countries to seek a solution through dialogue. (ANI)

