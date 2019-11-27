China summons US Envoy to protest against Hong Kong Democracy Bill

Beijing [China], Nov26 (ANI): China's foreign ministry summoned US Ambassador to Beijing Terry Branstad on Monday to lodge a protest against the passing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019 in the Congress saying it amounted to interference in a Chinese internal matter.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Zheng Zeguang "lodged solemn representations" with Branstad over Congress' passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, South China Morning Post quoted foreign ministry statement.

This is the second time that China has summoned US official on the Hong Kong issue in less than a week.

The meeting occurred a day after a landslide victory by Hong Kong's pan-democrats in district council elections that were seen as a strong rebuke of Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam.

China has accused Western countries of instigating pro-democracy unrest in the city.

On Nov 21, the US House of Representatives voted 417 to one for the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. The House also passed a second bill to bar the export of certain munitions to Hong Kong police by the same margin.

The Bills will go to the White House for US President Donald Trump to sign or veto.

If the bill becomes law, it would pave the way for economic sanctions against Hong Kong.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang said, " Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs that allow no foreign interference. China is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests. We are determined in implementing the principle of 'one country, two systems' and in opposing external interference in Hong Kong affairs."

"The central government firmly supports the Chief Executive Carrie Lam in leading the government to administer Hong Kong, supports the police in enforcing the law and restoring order, and supports the judicial organs in punishing violent criminals," he added. (ANI)