China suppresses dissent, violates human rights in guise of Tibet policy: Report

Lhasa [Tibet], December 21 (ANI): The Chinese Communist Party's human rights violations against the Tibetan population have been on the rise and it has led to the belief that China is gearing up for a crackdown on protesting groups that it views as threat to its power, Tibet Press reported.

Tibet now faces discrimination against practising the Tibetan culture, and use of their language and now they are also banned to use the name of Dalai Lama in their writings. According to Tibet Press in the past 30 years, there have been incidents where people have self-immolated themselves to draw the world's attention to China's oppressive regime.

According to Tibet Press, there were numerous reports from Chinese embassies around the world that Tibetans living in exile protested outside the premises on December 10 International Human Rights Day. This marked the hope that these Tibetans might unite again in their homeland.

China is now also ready to alter the demography disturbing the ethnic and cultural balance of the region and moreover the individual identity of the country's history. Tibet Press reported that in January this year a 99 feet tall statue of religious significance and 45 traditional prayer wheels of the Tibet pilgrims in Drago in the Tibetan Autonomous Region were taken down disturbing the culture destruction. And the Chinese authorities also made sure to suppress any news from the region. They also arrested dozens of locals sending them to labour camps.

The Tibet Press quoted Xi Jinping's speech in which he expressed his intention to build an impregnable fortress to ward of any threat posed by protestors in Tibet. This was not only a direct threat to those seeking better living conditions for the general public of the distraught region but was also directed to those that attempted to preserve their culture from the clutches of vicious Chinese suppression.



The people affected by the ruthless suppression of the 2008 Tibet protests still live in fear. Since then, assimilation has been china's priority without considering the effects of such acts on local Tibetans.

For the suppression of Tibet China even signed an extradition treaty with Nepal, possibly because many Tibet locals have been living there in exile. According to Tibet Press Xi on a visit to Nepal signed an extradition treaty which involved a proposal that Nepal would extradite Tibetan refugees.

Furthermore, Tibet Press reported that Kathmandu has been seen to be the defacto route to escape the treacherous atmosphere that has been created behest of the CCP. Hence, when Nepal attempted to stall the treaty, president Xi personally negotiated to clear the roadways for the deal.

And there would be no surprise if there was the promise of infrastructural investment in Nepal from China's side in exchange for the extradition of Tibet's people that could get a better future in India.

China's suppression of Tibet that's why needs the highest international attention as China now is not stopping at anything to suppress and occupy Tibet. (ANI)

