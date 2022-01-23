China targets UK Minister for making anit-Beijing remarks, says Britain following Cold War playbook

London [UK], January 23 (ANI): China has said that the UK is following the Cold War playbook, which it will get nowhere following the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss' remarks in Australia where she blamed Beijing for exerting the "economic coercion" against other countries and working more closely with Russia.

"The accusations against China in this speech confuse right and wrong and raise questions about their real intention. They are full of disinformation about China as well as the current international situation," the Chinese Embassy in the UK said in a statement on Sunday.

"Today's world is a far cry from the one 40 or 50 years ago. The Cold War is long gone! In the face of global challenges including pandemics, what the international community needs is solidarity and cooperation, not division or confrontation. British diplomacy, if following the Cold War playbook, will get nowhere," the statement added.



The embassy further stated that what the people are seeing is parroting of US rhetorics in the speech, drawing lines along with ideology and discrediting other sovereign countries regardless of facts. "This is an attempt to justify the move to create the small circles, which has inflicted negative impact on regional peace and stability," it said.

China's remarks came after UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Liz Truss delivered a speech at the Lowy Institute of Australia recently, in which she mentioned China several times, blaming China groundlessly for exerting "economic coercion" against other countries and working more closely with Russia. She called on the UK and Australia to work with some other countries to "defend economic security and freedom". (ANI)



