China tightens travel restrictions in Tibet ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics: Report

Beijing [China], December 30 (ANI): Chinese officials have tightened travel curbs in the Tibet region ahead of Beijing Winter Olympics and deployed a large police force in the regional capital Lhasa, a media report said.

Beijing is imposing restrictions on Tibetans' movements in the areas by ramping up security in the region, Radio Free Asia reported citing a source.

China's Information Service last week had announced that visitors to the country will be strictly monitored during the Olympic games.



"In just a few days, greater security and restrictions have been put in place in Tibetan areas of Lhasa and in Shigatse, Chamdo, Draggo, Ngaba, and Rebkong," RFA quoted a source as saying.

Lhasa is witnessing the massive deployment of police and armed security personnel. People who are visiting the regional capital are being closely questioned, the source said on the condition of anonymity.

He also said that officials are also inspecting restaurants and shops.

A former resident of Sichuan province's Draggo citing his local contacts said that Chinese authorities have also begun household inspections in these areas, according to RFA.

The massive security deployment and checks are being carried out by China soon before the Beijing Winter Olympics. The US, the UK, Australia, Canada and Lithuania have announced the diplomatic boycott of games. (ANI)

