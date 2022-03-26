China to host 3rd regional meeting on Afghanistan

Beijing [China], March 26 (ANI): China is set to host the third regional meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan at the end of this month in Beijing.

The meeting was discussed during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Kabul where Wang met with the acting Foreign Minister of the Taliban regime, Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"The two sides also exchanged views on the Third Foreign Ministers' Meeting on the Afghan Issue Among the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan to be held in China at the end of this month. Muttaqi said that he looks forward to participating in the meeting," a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said.



"It is natural that important issues of the country, including economic and diplomatic relations and other issues, will be discussed," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate as quoted by Tolo News.

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, is expected to attend the meeting.

"This meeting is a good opportunity for discussion, coordination and regional efforts for humanitarian, economic and social support for Afghanistan and to assess the actions regarding terrorist threats and drug trafficking," said Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Russia was quoted as saying by Tolo News.

Earlier this month, the Taliban regime had confirmed its participation in the meeting after a meeting between Muttaqi and China's ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu.

The first and second rounds of the meeting were hosted by Islamabad and Tehran respectively. The meeting in Islamabad was held in a virtual format. (ANI)

