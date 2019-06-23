China to provide vocational training scholarships to Bangladeshi students

Beijing [China], Jun 23 (ANI): China will provide scholarships in vocational education and training to students in Bangladesh.

Addressing the China Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) scholarship program in Dhaka on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Zhang Zuo said that Beijing is keen on cooperation with Bangladesh in vocational education and training, Xinhua agency reported.

The event was organised by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Technical and Madrasah (Islamic) Education Division (TMED) under the Bangladeshi Ministry of Education, and was attended by both Bangladeshi and Chinese government officials and delegates from top Chinese TVET institutes.

"China has been a most reliable friend of Bangladesh since our liberation," Secretary of TMED Munshi Shahabuddin Ahmed was quoted as saying.

He added that more and more Bangladeshi students have been showing an interest in studying in China recently for gaining more practical knowledge and skills for better employment.

Their continuous support in almost every development sector has helped Bangladesh to become one of the economic powerhouses of the 21st century, he said.

"Technical and vocational education system of our country is also indebted to China for their support programs in the last years."

He further stressed that over 20 TVET institutions from eight Chinese provinces came to Bangladesh in 2017 and 2018 for recruitment programs and provided 1,149 scholarship to young students in over 500 different majors. (ANI)

