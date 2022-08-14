China to pull off 'armed re-unification' of Taiwan into mainland: CCP White Paper

Beijing [China], August 14 (ANI): A White Paper which was released by the Chinese Communist Party on the Taiwan issue read that in order to reunify the island nation into the mainland, Beijing will use force and will turn towards "armed re-unification".

This comes as China released a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era" on Wednesday, reiterating its claims on the self-ruled island with over 22 million people, Policy Research Group (POREG) reported.

New White Paper claimed at the outset that the CCP "strives for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and efforts", but immediately declared that non-peaceful means will be the last choice under last resort". It also threatened to "not promise to renounce the use of force".

The paper exposes China's relentless wolf warrior diplomacy and clarifies that various previous promises such as allowing Taiwan autonomy which was made in the first White Paper released in 1993 and in the second White Paper brought out in the year 2000 were all farcical.

In earlier white papers CCP had promised that "the central government will not send troops and administrative personnel to Taiwan." But in the latest version, that signature promise to ensure Taiwan's high degree of autonomy has disappeared entirely.



China started its military drills due to its aggression over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan which Beijing claims to be a part of China. A few days later, China ended its military exercise in Taiwan Straits. At the same time when the drills ended, the white paper released so that no one thinks that Beijing has been beaten up in its Taiwan agenda.

The contents of the White Paper are explosive in nature as it includes wordings such as "New Era" associated with Xi Jinping's personal rule. It symbolizes that the so-called "Xi era", and some important contents are different from the previous ones, as per the media portal.

Not only that, in the 2000 White Paper on the Taiwan issue, the CCP promised that as long as the governments on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are within the framework of "one China", any issue can be discussed. Now that promise is not there anywhere in the latest white paper; it has simply vanished.

The white paper reveals that for China there is no need to talk about the "One-China" policy, because the CCP no longer expects Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led Tsai Ing-wen government to recognize 'One China'.

The White Paper is a public threat to Tsai Ing-wen's government. The original words are -- "The DPP (Democratic Progressive Party) authorities' attempts to seek 'independence' have led to tensions across the Taiwan Strait, endangered the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, undermined the prospects for peaceful reunification, and squeezed the space for peaceful reunification. These are obstacles that must be removed in the process of peaceful reunification."

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has condemned the White Paper -2022, calling it "full of wishful thinking and disregarding the facts." It said, "such crude and clumsy political manipulation further highlights Beijing's arrogant thinking pattern of trying to use force to invade and destroy peace in the Taiwan Straits and across the region. It also confirms the CCP's long-term failure and rigid limitations in its work on Taiwan." (ANI)

