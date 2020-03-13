China, US in feud over COVID-19 origin

Beijing [China], Mar 13 (ANI): China and the United States are in a feud over the origins of the novel coronavirus that has infected 125,048 people and caused 4,613 deaths.

With American officials terming the deadly virus as "Wuhan virus", Beijing deflected the blame of being the epicentre and try to reframe itself as an efficient country that took timely steps to stop the spread of the virus, according to the media reports.

China has been rejecting that the city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the deadly virus, this comes after the cases in China started dropping while it soared aboard.

Moreover, Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian took to the Twitter blaming American forces for bringing the pandemic to Wuhan.

He said, "It might be US army who brought the epidemic to Wuhan. Be transparent! Make public your data! The US owes us an explanation!"

Researchers were able to zero down on the epicentre of the virus to a seafood market in Wuhan, Chinese authorities had also confirmed the market as the origin of the virus, however, Beijing has been refuting claims that China is the epicentre of the virus.

Scientists believe that the virus spread in the market when it was transferred from an animal to human beings, in December last year.

The World Health Organization has said that while the exact path the virus took between the animal host and humans is still unclear.

WHO has declared the novel coronavirus as a pandemic with 125,048 confirmed cases globally and 4,613 deaths as per the latest data made available by WHO. (ANI)

