China using Tibet as dumping zone, destroying its environment

Lhasa [Tibet], June 18 (ANI): The nature-bound systems of Tibet are now being shattered and destroyed by Beijing for their own benefit, who are using it as a dumping zone, destroying its environment.

China, which currently governs Tibet, sees the region as a dump zone rather than a safe haven and does not provide Tibet with the required resources to protect this very fragile but significant eco-system and unique biome, Tibet Press reported.

Tibet has been experiencing the harsh reality of climate change through environmental destruction and degradation advocated by policies from Beijing.

Large Lithium and nuclear (uranium) mines not only create a large carbon footprint through the emission of hydrocarbons in the atmosphere it simultaneously impacts the monsoon cycle, according to reports.

According to Tibet Press, the White Paper of Tibet titled 'Tibet since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity from Beijing' highlighted very clearly how there was no concern about the level of destruction to Tibet's environment.



Over 50 per cent of the official document engaged in the development, the building of more dams and undertaking of several infrastructural initiatives with ironically only one paragraph mentioning anything at all about Tibet's environment.

Instead of acknowledging the destruction of the environment in Tibet, the document painted a good light on the Chinese government by wanting to take eco-friendly and sustainably motivated steps moving forward, reported Tibet Rights Collective (TRC).

All of these were eventually leading to the drying up of rivers, glacial melting, thawing of permafrost, flooding, loss of grasslands and many more, and all these were occurring due to the environmental destruction in Tibet under the Xi Jinping administration.

Moreover, the Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped the Conference of Parties (CoP) 26 summit, the largest environmental summit held last year in Glasgow.

Jinping's absence drew wide criticism as China not only is the largest polluting nation but its carbon emission has been on an unprecedented rise even with various environmental agreements signed by them. (ANI)

