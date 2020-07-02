China violates human rights of its citizens but urges US to secure human rights of ethnic minorities

Beijing [China], July 2 (ANI): Amid reports of China violating the basic human rights of Uyghur Muslims and Hong Kong citizens, Chinese Foreign Ministry has urged the United States to secure the human rights of ethnic minorities in the country.

"We are following the latest developments of the situation following the death of George Floyd. "Black lives matter." Their human rights should be protected. Racial discrimination against ethnic minorities remains a social ill in the US. What is happening right now once again shows the seriousness of racial discrimination and violent law enforcement by the police, and the urgency for the US to address them. We hope the US government will take concrete measures to fulfill its due obligations under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination to protect the legal rights of ethnic minorities in the US," said Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, during a press conference.

On Monday (local time), US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted, "The United States condemns the use of forced population controls against Uyghur and other minority women and calls on the CCP to cease its campaign of repression. History will judge how we act today."

Meanwhile, during a press briefing, he said that China's continuous campaign of repression has reiterated the fact that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has no respect for human life and basic human dignity.

"German researcher Adrian Zenz's shocking revelations are sadly consistent with decades of the CCP practices that demonstrate an utter disregard for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity," he said while adding "We call on the CCP to immediately end these horrific practices and ask all nations to join the United States in demanding an end to these dehumanising abuses."

According to the US State Department, more than a million Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained in camps in Xinjiang.

In these camps they are "subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and death," the CNN reported. (ANI)

