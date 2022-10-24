China: Xi paves way for his close aides in CCP Politburo Standing Committee

Beijing [China], October 24 (ANI): When Chinese President Xi Jinping presented the Party's new central leadership at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday, it paved the way for his top aides to get promoted in the Communist Party of China's Politburo Standing Committee.

Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, were elected as the members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The all-men Politburo Standing Committee, including four newcomers, are all Xi loyalists, The Strait Times reported.

The report said vice-premier Hu Chunhua, who was up for promotion, was a surprise exclusion. Meanwhile, one surprise elevation was Shanghai party chief Li Qiang who is now set to be the next premier.

However, no woman could find a place in the top leadership position for the first time in over two decades. American broadcaster CNN reported that the last time there were no women among the full Politburo members at the 15th Party Congress was in 1997.



Xi Jinping was elected general secretary of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the committee's first plenary session on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

The session presided over by Xi, was attended by 203 members of the 20th CPC Central Committee and 168 alternate members. Xi was also named chairman of the CPC Central Military Commission at the session.

After securing an unprecedented third term as the country's top leader, Xi Jinping is now among the likes of most influential leaders China has seen since Mao Zedong founded the Chinese Communist Party.

On Sunday, Xi said China will open its doors wider to the rest of the world. "We'll be steadfast in deepening reform and opening up across the board," Xi said when meeting the press at the Great Hall of the People.

The once-in-five-years National Congress concluded after a week-long meeting. The Congress revealed the newly-formed Central Committee, the party's main leadership body, which included Xi. however, of the 205 members listed, only 11 are women. (ANI)

