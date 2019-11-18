Representative Image
Representative Image

China's aircraft carrier sets sails through Taiwan Strait

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:46 IST

Beijing [China], Nov 18 (ANI): The Chinese Navy on Monday confirmed that the country's first domestically-built aircraft carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait and is on its way to the South China Sea, in an apparent message just days after a US warship crossed the waterway last week.
Sputnik quoted Taiwan's Defence Ministry as saying that the Chinese aircraft carrier, escorted by guard ships, had entered the Taiwan Strait while being shadowed by the US and Japanese naval vessels. Taipei noted that it had sent aircraft and ships to monitor the group of Chinese vessels.
"On November 17, the second Chinese aircraft carrier successfully sailed through the Taiwan Strait and headed to the South China Sea for scientific research tests and routine exercises," a Chinese Navy spokesman said, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
The spokesperson also stressed that the passage was a part of planned manoeuvres that were not directed against any anyone and had nothing to do with the situation in the region.
The Type 001A aircraft carrier, the first to be built in China, was launched in 2017. The ship made its maiden voyage in May 2018.
The first vessel of this type in the Chinese Navy is a refitted Soviet aircraft carrier, which was purchased from Ukraine.
The display came less than a week after the USS Chancellorsville, a guided-missile cruiser, on November 12 transited the Taiwan Strait in a move that likely irked China. It was the US Navy's ninth such transit this year.
China has regularly condemned previous US voyages in the Taiwan Strait, claiming that America was meddling in the China-Taiwan issue. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:37 IST

Singtel posts first ever quarterly loss of SGD 668 million on...

Singapore, Nov 18 (ANI): Singapore's dominant telecommunications operator, Singtel shocked investors when reporting their second-quarter results last week posting a historic loss of SGD 668 million (USD 491 million or INR 35.2 billion). This is mainly due to a one-time charge affecting associate Bhart

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:23 IST

Pakistani Christian journalist harassed at work, resigns

Lahore [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): In another example of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Christian journalist was harassed by colleagues for her faith and insulted for not having converted to Islam after marrying a Muslim man.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:18 IST

Sindhis in Pakistan hold freedom march demanding separate homeland

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Thousands of Sindhis living across Pakistan held a protest march from Gulshan-e-Hadeed to the Karachi Press Club on Sunday to demand a free 'Sindhudesh' or a separate homeland.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:30 IST

4 killed in California shooting

California [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least four people were killed in a shooting at a football watch party in Fresno, California on Sunday night, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 12:23 IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa to be sworn-in as Sri Lanka's 7th President today

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 18 (ANI): Sri Lanka's former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will be sworn in as the seventh President of the country today.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:54 IST

Court to deliver 2016 Dhaka Cafe attack verdict on Nov 27

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 18 (ANI): A special tribunal in Dhaka will on November 27 deliver its verdict in the case pertaining to the Holey Artisan Cafe attack that left 22 people, including 17 foreigners, dead in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:38 IST

US: 9 people shot at during party in California

Fresno [US], Nov 18 (ANI): At least nine people were shot at a party in southeast Fresno of California in what seems like a "mass casualty shooting", Sputnik reported citing Fresno Police Department on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:36 IST

Hong Kong: High Court rules ban on face masks unconstitutional

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): Hong Kong High Court on Monday ruled out that the ban on masks is "unconstitutional", reported NHK citing the territory's media.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 11:03 IST

India committed to working towards USD 26 billion defence...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): India is committed to working toward achieving a USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:21 IST

Dengue outbreak in Pakistan, over 49,000 cases registered

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Over 49,000 people have been tested positive for dengue in Pakistan, setting a new record of the infection in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Kabul: 4 soldiers injured in blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (Sputnik/ANI): Four soldiers have been injured in explosions that rocked Kabul on Monday morning, Tolo News TV channel reports, citing Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 09:14 IST

Afghanistan: Two explosions heard in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 18 (ANI): Two explosions were heard on Kabul-Jalalabad roads in the capital on Monday morning, Pajhowk reported.

Read More
iocl