China's Anhui logs 43 local confirmed COVID-19 cases in latest resurgence

Anhui [China], July 2 (ANI): Sixian County in Suzhou City, east China's Anhui Province, has reported 43 locally-transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 since June 26, a local media outlet reported citing the local government.

Meanwhile, 236 asymptomatic cases were also reported in the province during this period. As of Friday noon, 14,151 people had been quarantined, while closed-off management has been implemented across Sixian County.

Three rounds of mass COVID-19 testing have been conducted across the county, and the fourth round is currently underway, reported Xinhua. Amid the recent surge of COVID-19 infections, Macau on Monday launched its third round of mandatory Covid-19 testing for more than 600,000 residents.

A total of 38 new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the total number of infections to 299 in the latest outbreak, the Straits Times reported citing Health authorities.

Earlier, the Chinese authorities locked down several residential buildings in Macau to contain the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.



It said that more than 5,000 people in the city are in quarantine. Besides, the city also extended the restriction on the closure of bars, cinemas, hair salons and outdoor parks from Thursday.

Macau is testing its more than 600,000 residents for the coronavirus for a second time this week, China Daily reported. Meanwhile, it was reported that China-manufactured vaccines have turned out ineffective, making already-vaccinated people prone to new infections. The helpless Beijing government now has warned of an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak.

A Chinese study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal has shown that Chinese vaccines were unable to detect Omicron sub-variants, reported Asian Lite International.

In the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, Chinese authorities have tried every possible measure including the controversial zero-covid policy to bring the viral transmission down. But everything is in vain. The number of cases is rising at a high rate, crippling normal life in China.

Around 400 million people in China are affected, which amounts to over a quarter of the country's population. As many as 45 cities including the financial hub of Shanghai were placed under strict lockdown in recent times in the wake of Chinese vaccines' failure to tame the coronavirus.

The deteriorating situation in China has negatively impacted global companies as well as local businesses in the country. Many economists fear an economic recession in China now.

The high-handed approach of the Beijing government to COVID-19 management has caused huge inconvenience to people who are stuck in their homes. Food shortage and loss of jobs due to forcefully-induced lockdowns have infuriated them. (ANI)

