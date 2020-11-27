China's attempt to erect fences near Shan state irks Myanmar

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], November 27 (ANI): The border tensions between Myanmar and China have renewed after Chinese officials constructed fences near the border of the two countries in Laukkai Township in the Kokang Self-Administered Zone (SAZ) in northern Shan state.

The Chines move was criticised by Mynamar military which has sent a letter to Chinese officials, The Irrawaddy reported.

Beijing has reportedly constructed a fence near the border post-BP-125 on Sunday and between posts BP-121 and BP-122 on November 17.

China has moved to crack down on illegal border crossings from Myanmar due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Irrawady said in the report.

"The local battalion sent a letter of objection to the Chinese side. We objected based on our 1961 treaty on the China-Myanmar boundary," Major General Zaw Min Tun said.



One of the provisions of the treaty stipulates that no structures shall be built within 10 metres of the demarcation line on either side.

However, a Laukkai resident said on condition of anonymity that if one side wants to carry out fencing work along the border, it should inform the other in advance.

Sai Tun Aye, a Lower House lawmaker for Monghsu Township in Shan state, said China's unilateral move to construct the fence reflected the power imbalance between the two nations.

He said China was behaving like a bad neighbour. "Our country is weak on all sides. We always experience the same kind of bullying [from China]," he said.

The dispute over the border between northern Shan state and China has simmered on and off since 2018.

China's frequent attempts to erect fence and flagpoles without informing the Mynamar side has resulted in tensions between the two countries.

In January 2019, the Chinese Border Guard destroyed a Myanmar flagpole between BP-144/3 and BP-144/4 in Chinshwehaw Township in the Kokang SAZ. (ANI)

