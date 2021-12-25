China's Communism in 'garbage bin of history', says Lithuanian parliamentarian

Taipei [Taiwan], December 25 (ANI): Lithuanian Parliamentarian Matas Maldeikis has said that the Chinese party is threatening his country to sweep into the garbage bin of history, stressing that this is ironic because "that's where Beijing's communism already is."

It comes after Beijing's state-media Global Times on Monday published China's Foreign Ministry's spokesperson Zhao Lijian's remarks against Lithuania. Zhao had condemned the Baltic nation over allowing Taiwan to open its representative office in the country.

"Lithuania stands on the opposite side of universal principles and justice which will never end well," said the spokesperson, adding, " those who insist on acting in collusion with Taiwan secessionist forces will eventually be swept into the garbage bin of history."

With regard to the parliamentarian's remarks, Global Times managing editor Hu Xijin retweeted the post.



Maldeikis has a "silver tongue, but a poor memory," wrote Hu, adding the Baltic country had "just crept off that trashcan 30 years ago by fluke".

Maldeikis responded to Hu and pointed out that Hu is no longer the editor of the Global Times.

He questioned whether Hu had been fired because his "attempts to attack Lithuania backfired embarrassingly?"

Further, Maldeikis suggested that Hu be sent to a reeducation camp for his poor performance.

Tensions between China and the Baltic country have soared as various officials from Lithuania have visited Taiwan in recent days and joined their call against China. Beijing is also irked with Lithuania as it allowed Taipei to open a representative office in the Baltic nation, the office acts as an embassy. (ANI)

