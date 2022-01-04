China's control of religious and ethnic minorities increases under Xi Jinping Presidency

Beijing [China], January 4 (ANI): China's control of religious and ethnic minorities has increased under Xi Jinping's Presidency.

Communist Party of China's dictatorship hold over the country also includes close monitoring and policing of religious practices of the ethnic minorities, according to Geneva Daily.

While 92 per cent of the Chinese population is ethnically Han, over 50 per cent of the population is unaffiliated with any religion, while Christian minorities make up nearly per cent 5 per cent and Muslims are at a modest per cent of the population two per cent.



Ever since Xi Jinping took office as the Secretary-General of the Communist Party of China in 2012, the country has undergone notable cultural changes. The Xi administration has been steadily trying to create a China in line with the "Xi Jinping Thought".

Earlier, the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era was formally mentioned at the 19th National Congress of the CCP in 2017, according to Geneva Daily.

Aimed at governing China with the Rule of Law, and the following socialism with Chinese characteristics (as mentioned in the 14-point policy), the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) continues to consolidate social control of the state and rule the country with an iron fist.

On the other hand, with top-notch surveillance tactics and rapidly advancing artificial intelligence and associated technology, western China has turned into a dystopian region where everything from vehicle number plates to the usage of citizens' front doors is being monitored.

However, with the Chinese authorities consistently dismissing all international concerns, and denying allegations of mistreatment of its citizens, and with even Islamic countries refraining from taking up their cause, there is little hope for relief for the beleaguered Muslims of China, according to Geneva Daily. (ANI)

