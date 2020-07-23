China's Dalian city reports two COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], July 23 (ANI): The city of Dalian in China's Liaoning reported two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and another 12 asymptomatic cases on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The city government said at a press conference that the new cases were found after a locally transmitted case was reported on Wednesday, prompting the city to launch an epidemiological investigation into the patient's close contacts.

According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide has risen to 15,226,993 while the death toll has risen to 623,374.

On Tuesday, Xinjiang's capital Urumqi has reported nine new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 and also 14 new asymptomatic cases.

Urumqi had gone into sudden lockdown last Thursday after confirming one new local COVID-19 patient and three asymptomatic cases. (ANI)