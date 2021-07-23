China's eastern province of Jiangsu reports more local COVID-19 cases

Beijing [China], July 23 (ANI): China on Thursday reported more local COVID-19 cases in the eastern province of Jiangsu in its first local outbreak since the pandemic began.

12 new domestically-transmitted COVID-19 patients were found, taking caseload to 23 since July 20, reported Thailand Daily.

All 23 cases were in Nanjing, the capital of the province, its latest tally showed on Friday. A statement published by city governments showed 20 patients were workers at Nanjing's Lukou airport.



Nanjing has started mass COVID-19 testing of its 9.3 million population, suspended a subway line linking the airport to a train station, and sealed off some residential compounds.

Earlier, China reported 48 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on Thursday, down from 50 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Friday, reported Thailand Daily.

This included 36 inbound travellers, and 12 local patients, all in Jiangsu province. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 35 from 18 cases a day earlier.

The total accumulated number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 92,462, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636. (ANI)

