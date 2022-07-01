China's forced organ harvesting trade exposed as another witness comes forward

Beijing [China], July 1 (ANI): China is accused of involvement in the 'Forced Organ Harvesting Trade' as another witness of Beijing's cruel activity came to light.

In recent decades, Chinese authorities have boasted of their country's booming transplant industry -- which they claim will soon surpass the United States' medical industry in affordability and accessibility, according to media reports.

Research conducted by a growing number of leading experts in this field, China's transplant industry also involves a much darker, sinister, and often illegal side to it.

According to the reports, the communist regime has been murdering thousands of detainees kept in concentration camps in order to harvest their organs and sell them for high prices to local and foreign customers.

A former Japanese criminal gang member has come forward to share his experience in witnessing how Chinese surgeons forcefully anesthetized a young man after cutting his tendons in order to prevent him from fleeing, and proceeded to then carve out his liver in an organ harvesting operation, Vision Times reported.

Meanwhile, experts, politicians and victims have jointly raised concerns over the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)'s alleged involvement in the 'forced Organ Harvesting Trade'.

They were sharing their experiences at a conference on "Forced Organ Harvesting Trade: the scandal of CCP that continues to Shock the World" in Brussels held on Wednesday.



Various journalists and human rights activists heard the recounts of victims and first-hand evidence from one former "prisoner" with personal experience of the organ trade.

The meeting was opened by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Tomas Zdechovsky and others dignitaries present during the conference.

They include -- Nico Bijnens, President of Falun Gong Belgium, Carlos Iglesias, Head of the legal team of NGO Doctors against Forced Organ Harvesting (DAFOH), Jiang Yan Hua, A Falun Gong practitioner who was imprisoned for seven years in China and Willy Fautre, Founder and Director of Brussels-based Human Rights Without Frontiers (HRWF).

MEP Tomas Zdechovsky stated that China's state-supported organ harvesting and trade policy is totally unacceptable. He stated that during his visit to Taiwan, he personally met the victims of forced organ harvesting, whose organs were extracted forcibly and who had gone through this harrowing experience.

Zdechovsky stated that it is absolutely clear that China targets Falun Gong practitioners, Tibetans and Christians for organ harvesting.

"The EU member states will never accept this kind of behaviour by China", he said while dismissing Chinese claims of propaganda as the European External Action Service (EEAS), UN Special Reporters and China Tribunal have the evidence of forced organ trade against Chinese authorities.

He warned China that it has to put an end to this practice if it has to do business with Europe.

Nico Bijnens from Falun Gong stated that by the end of 1990's more than 100 million Chinese had become Falun Gong practitioners. (ANI)

