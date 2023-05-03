China's foreign minister stresses on cooperation during Myanmar visit

Beijing [China], May 3 (ANI): China's foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday visited the border area between Myanmar and China and stressed on advancing the cooperation between the two countries.

During an inspection tour in the China-Myanmar border area in Yunnan on Tuesday, Qin Gang emphasised the necessity to sincerely carry out the Chinese Communist Party's 20th National Congress's policies and uphold stability at the border region.

He also stressed cooperation between China and Myanmar, and open up new prospects for border-related and Myanmar-related work.

The Chinese foreign minister also discussed issues to deepen practical cooperation in various fields including economy and livelihood.

According to Qin Gang, Yunnan is at the forefront of efforts to advance China-Myanmar relations and plays a special role in this regard.

"Qin Gang called for efforts to manage the border between China and Myanmar based on the rule of law, strengthen the learning, publicity and implementation of the National Land Boundary Law of China, improve cooperation between the Party, government, military, police and civilians to strengthen the border security, maintain the clarity of the boundary line and stability of the border area, and crack down on cross-border criminal activities," an official release of Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The Jiegao Border, the Mangman Passage of the Wanding Port, the comprehensive exhibit centre of the Ruili Demonstration Area, and border communities of "One Village, Two Countries" were also inspected by Qin Gang who is the Chinese State Councillor .



He also solicited feedback and suggestions from those working in primary-level units and on the front lines.

Qin Gang will also travel to India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers' meeting that begins in Goa on May 4.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that at the meeting Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation.

The SCO Foreign Ministers' Meeting will be held on May 4 and 5 in Goa.

"At the meeting, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang will exchange views with other SCO member states' foreign ministers on the international and regional situation and SCO cooperation in various fields, among other topics, to make full preparation for this year's SCO summit," the spokesperson said.

Qin Gang was appointed China's new Foreign Minister in December last year.

Qin Gang had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi and conveyed that the current state of the bilateral relationship was "abnormal" in the context of challenges especially that of peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

India and China have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks for disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh following the actions of the Chinese Army which led to a standoff in May 2020.

China's Defence Minister General Li Shangfu also visited Delhi last month to attend the SCO Defence Ministers' meeting. (ANI)

