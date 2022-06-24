China's forex market turnover down in May

Beijing[China], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): China's foreign exchange market saw a turnover of 15.95 trillion yuan (about 2.38 trillion U.S. dollars) in May, down from 17.14 trillion yuan in April, official data showed Friday.



Specifically, the turnover of forex transactions between banks and their clients totalled 3.17 trillion yuan, while that of interbank forex transactions stood at 12.78 trillion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In the first five months of the year, the country's forex market turnover totalled 90.76 trillion yuan, the data showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

