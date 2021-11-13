China's latest COVID-19 resurgence spreads to 21 provinces

Beijing [China], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China had spread to 21 provincial-level regions as of Saturday, where new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers were reported during the past few days, a health official said Saturday.



With the number of COVID-19 cases surpassing 250 million worldwide, the country is facing greater challenges of preventing inbound cases, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference.

The country is also facing the risk of infectious respiratory illnesses brought about by low temperature, noted Mi, adding that risks are doubled under such circumstances. (ANI/Xinhua)

