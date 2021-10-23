China's 'Prince of Piano' detained for engaging sex worker: Report

Beijing [China], October 23 (ANI): Chinese classical pianist Li Yundi, famously known as 'Prince of Piano', has been detained by Beijing police on suspicion of engaging a sex worker.

The 39-year-old pianist, one of the most popular musicians in China, became the youngest pianist to win the prestigious Frederic Chopin international piano competition in 2000 when he was just 18 years old, Kyodo News reported.

On Thursday, Chaoyang district's police wrote on Weibo that they had received reports that someone was engaged in sex work in a residential area, according to a tabloid of the ruling Communist Party.



After investigation, a 29-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man surnamed Li were apprehended by the police, the Global Times said.

The two had admitted to the illegal behaviour and the police placed them under administrative detention as allowed by law.

On Weibo, a hashtag that translates to "Li Yundi detained for soliciting prostitute," soared to the top of the hottest search ranking in a few minutes, the Global Times reported.

If Li Yundi is found guilty of engaging in an illegal act, it will be almost impossible for him to continue his career in China, given that the nation has a zero-tolerance stance on scandal-tainted entertainers, the newspaper quoted observers as saying. (ANI)

