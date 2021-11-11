China's repression on Uyghurs spreads beyond its borders: Report

Beijing [China], November 11 (ANI): China's crackdown on Uyghurs has spread beyond its borders, a new report from a rights group revealed, adding that Chinese agents have tracked, harassed and threatened members of the minority community in 22 nations.

The data has been reported in a report titled "Your Family Will Suffer": How China is Hacking, Surveilling, and Intimidating Uyghurs in Liberal Democracies.

Under the report, UHRP and Oxus Society surveyed 72 Uyghurs living in diaspora communities in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe, 74 per cent of whom noted that they have experienced digital risks, threats, or forms of online harassment, Uyghur Human Rights Project informed.

"While our previous research has noted the dangers of detention in host countries around the world and even deportation to China, our current findings show that even Uyghurs residing in liberal democracies are increasingly threatened," said Bradley Jardine, Director of Research at the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs.

The scale, scope, and capabilities of China's state-backed hackers and intelligence operatives have expanded dramatically, with thousands of attacks occurring across the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America since the launch of the People's War on Terror in 2014," Jardine added.



The new research adds 5,530 instances of "stage 1" transnational repression spanning 19 years and 22 countries.

The Stage 1 transnational repression includes warnings and threats to individuals and family members, and arrest requests issued bilaterally or through international organizations such as Interpol, Uyghur Human Rights Project informed.

The cases of intimidation and harassment often go unreported, suggesting that the number of cases and number of Uyghurs facing this harassment may be much higher.

"The scale of China's transnational repression of Uyghurs is breathtaking. From the rendition of individuals to the everyday online threats, there is no peace for Uyghurs living overseas," said UHRP Executive Director, Omer Kanat.

The report builds on the findings of UHRP's 2017 and 2019 UHRP reports highlighting the harassment of Uyghurs, and demonstrates that the problem is only getting worse.

"The evidence is now before countries with Uyghur populations. China is violating your sovereignty, as well as targeting your citizens and legal permanent residents. Action must follow. You cannot say you didn't know," Kanat said. (ANI)

